India vs South Africa: Post emphatic win, Umesh, Shami speak about ‘revolution’ in Indian side

Oct 22, 2019

There were three balls on day 3 which screamed out the dominance of Indian fast bowlers. Umesh Yadav got rid of Faf du Plessis with a length ball pitched on off and which seamed away to hit the off stump. Shami repeated the dose in the second innings - he got one to nip away and trap Faf right in front of the stumps and then got Temba Bavuma to nick the perfect out-swinger through to Wriddhiman Saha.

And in the middle, Umesh smashed Quinton de Kock’s off stump and Shami got one to swirl past the face of Hamza’s bat to topple the off peg. It was complete domination by the fast bowlers and they outbowled the South African fast bowlers by some distance.

Speaking ahead of day 4, Umesh Yadav reflected on this performance and said how they have enjoyed to bowl fast and revel in each other’s company.

“If you have pace and bounce, you can be successful at home. Earlier they said as fast bowlers, you’ve to just be ready for reverse swing after the new ball’s shine is done, to allow spinners to come in. But with Shami, Jasprit and I, we plan and we know how we have to go about bowling. All of us have pace. I’m happy to see our fast bowlers are doing what overseas pacers are doing. It gives us wings.” Umesh told the host broadcasters.

“We’re always ready. We know how to bowl in Indian conditions now. We’re always prepared. The team management gives us the confidence, the fields we want. The crowds are always behind us. The focus is always on consistency. Fitness is important, that’s become a revolution in this side. As far as confidence goes, we’ve all improved over the last four-five years. All of us enjoy each other’s success. As a fast bowler, the unit has improved. We’ve taken a step ahead of the spinners by working hard, the results are in front of all of us,” Shami said after the match.

Oct 22, 2019