e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa: SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says coach Mark Boucher

India vs South Africa: SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says coach Mark Boucher

The number of positive cases in India stands at 43 at the moment and the South African team that landed in the national capital for three ODIs in the wee hours of Monday, will “strictly adhere” to the healthcare protocols.

cricket Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
South Africa's cricket team head coach Mark Boucher looks on during a team training session.
South Africa's cricket team head coach Mark Boucher looks on during a team training session.(AFP)
         

The South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India, head coach Mark Boucher has said as the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40 on Monday.

The number of positive cases in India stands at 43 at the moment and the South African team that landed in the national capital for three ODIs in the wee hours of Monday, will “strictly adhere” to the healthcare protocols.

“With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference when asked about shaking hands with the opposition team’s players.

READ: Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have,” the former Proteas stumper added.

South Africa went ahead with the tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment.

“Look we have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think its too dangerous, they will pull us out and they are no different,” he said.

Covid19 is a concern and that’s what they have been briefed, said Boucher.

READ: Gavaskar hopes Indian board comes up with new tournament

“We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around is that its a major concern. We are not medical people and we don’t know medicine like they do.

“So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that’s going to help us.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news