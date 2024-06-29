India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final: Check IND vs SA head-to-head record as both teams look to end title drought

India aim to end their 11-year trophy drought in ICC competitions, while South Africa seek their first men’s World Cup title in any limited-overs format; the stage is set for an iconic T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Two unbeaten teams clash, with either triumph or heartbreak awaiting captains Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram. India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final: Check IND vs SA head-to-head record(AFP)

Rohit's squad has demonstrated calm and dominance throughout the tournament, excelling with both bat and ball on tricky pitches in the United States and the Caribbean. Their journey to the final included a commanding semi-final win over defending champions England.

The South African team, meanwhile, has shown resilience, navigating tough scenarios in the group stage and Super Eight before a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in the semis.

As both teams prepare for the final, India, led by the experienced Rohit, will rely on their proven strategies and depth. Meanwhile, South Africa, inspired by past legends and driven by the chance to make history, will aim to seize their long-awaited moment of glory.

As both sides meet for a blockbuster clash on Saturday, take a look at their head-to-head records in T20s so far.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India's history with South Africa in this format goes a long way; they had, in fact, begun their T20 journey against South Africa, making their debut in the format 18 years ago in a one-off match in Johannesburg. India defeated the Proteas in the T20I, which was also the only appearance in the shortest format for one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Sachin Tendulkar.

Since then, India have faced South Africa regularly in T20Is, notably defeating them in the 2007 T20 World Cup at their home during the Super 8s stage, a tournament they went on to win under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It remains India's only ICC title in the format to this date.

India hold an edge over the Proteas in the T20 World Cups, beating them on four occasions in six matches. In their last meeting, however, South Africa emerged victorious, defeating India by five wickets in a close contest in the 2022 edition. After restricting India to just 133/9 in 20 overs, South Africa survived a scare to chase the target down with two balls remaining in Perth.

The men in blue might also be concerned about their recent record against South Africa. The Proteas have defeated the side thrice in the past five meetings against India. The two teams last faced off in a three-match series in South Africa, which ended 1-1, with a game abandoned due to rain.

Overall, however, India hold a narrow edge over South Africa, winning 14 of the 26 matches. While the men in green have won 11, one game was washed out.