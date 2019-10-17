e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

India vs South Africa: Team India sweat it out in nets ahead of Ranchi Test - see pics

Ind vs Sa: Team India have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable lead following their comprehensive victory in Pune.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli speaking to support staff during a practice session.
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli speaking to support staff during a practice session.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Players of Indian cricket team sweat it out in the nets ahead of their third Test against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting Saturday. The hosts have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable lead following their comprehensive victory in Pune. India will now be aiming for a series whitewash with another clinical performance.

Also Read: Kohli on cusp of surpassing Ponting in elite list led by Smith

In order to prepare for the clash, the players were seen giving their all in first practice session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded few pictures on social media and their post read: “#TeamIndia trained at the nets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi ahead of the 3rd and final Test against South Africa.” 

Courtesy of India’s stunning innings victory in Pune, India have taken a big lead in the standings of the World Test Championship with 200 points from just 4 matches. It is 140 points more than second-placed New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have 60 points each from 2 games. Australia and England are in fourth place with 56 points each from 5 matches.

Also Read: Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

“Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” he said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:54 IST

tags
top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket