India vs South Africa: Team India sweat it out in nets ahead of Ranchi Test - see pics

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Players of Indian cricket team sweat it out in the nets ahead of their third Test against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting Saturday. The hosts have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable lead following their comprehensive victory in Pune. India will now be aiming for a series whitewash with another clinical performance.

Also Read: Kohli on cusp of surpassing Ponting in elite list led by Smith

In order to prepare for the clash, the players were seen giving their all in first practice session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded few pictures on social media and their post read: “#TeamIndia trained at the nets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi ahead of the 3rd and final Test against South Africa.”

#TeamIndia trained at the nets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi ahead of the 3rd and final Test against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EzB1nkI2sz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2019

Courtesy of India’s stunning innings victory in Pune, India have taken a big lead in the standings of the World Test Championship with 200 points from just 4 matches. It is 140 points more than second-placed New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have 60 points each from 2 games. Australia and England are in fourth place with 56 points each from 5 matches.

Also Read: Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

“Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” he said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:54 IST