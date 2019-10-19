e-paper
India vs South Africa: Will rain threaten proceedings on Day 2 in Ranchi?

Only 58 overs of play was possible on the first day as bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the proceedings six overs into the third session with India 224 for three.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Umpires discuss weather conditions after bad light stopped play.
Umpires discuss weather conditions after bad light stopped play.(AP)
         

Rain may affect the second day’s proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted in Ranchi on Saturday.

“There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards,” an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.

READ: Rohit Sharma breaks world record for most sixes in a Test series

The day largely remained overcast with sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.

The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

India have an unbeatable 2-0 lead and are eyeing a whitewash in the three-match series.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:21 IST

