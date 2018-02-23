India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town: Where to get live streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team has a chance to clinch the series in the fifth and final Twenty20 International at Cape Town. With the fourth game in Centurion getting abandoned due to rain, India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead while South Africa will be determined to level the series. The match begins at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to get live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY.

Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all India vs South Africa games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score India vs South Africa, Women’s cricket 5th T20, Cape Town?

