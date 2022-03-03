India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: After completing a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim for similar show in the two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions. Both teams will lock horns on Friday in the opening match of the series, which will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The match also marks Virat Kohli's 100th Test and the former India skipper will be eager to get back in the runs on this special occasion. Batting at a healthy average of 50.39, Kohli has so accumulated 7,962 runs in 99 Tests. However, India's star batter has failed to live up to his reputation and has not scored a century in international cricket since 2019.

Meanwhile, in focus will also be skipper Rohit as he will be leading the unit in his first match as an Indian Test captain.

Here are the live streaming details of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When is the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday (February 3).

At what time does the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka start?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where is the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka being played?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.