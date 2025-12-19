India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SL live on TV and online

The Ayush Mhatre-led India dominated the group stage of the U19 Asia Cup and hence it is no surprise that the side are the overwhelming favourites for the semi-final against Sri Lanka. In the group stage, India cruised past the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, and Malaysia; however, the challenge against Sri Lanka will be a different kettle of fish, as the knockouts bring another dimension and pressure. All the focus will always be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has set the tournament on fire with one century and one fifty. India will take on Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup. (BCCI)

India have been the best side of the competition so far, beating their opponents comprehensively. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 171-run knock off 95 balls helped India defeat the UAE by 234 runs, and then, India handed Pakistan a 90-run defeat in the next game. In the final group stage, Abhigyan Kundu smashed a double ton against Malaysia, and the team eventually registered a victory by 294 runs.

While India will face Sri Lanka in the semifinal, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the other knockout game.

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil.

Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(captain), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(wicketkeeper), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka

When will the U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, December 19 at 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM IST.

Where will the U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Which channels will broadcast the U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka?

The U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka?

The U19 Asia Cup semi-final between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.