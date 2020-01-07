e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli on cusp of scripting World T20I record in Indore

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli on cusp of scripting World T20I record in Indore

India vs Sri Lanka: India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of overtaking Rohit Sharma as leading rin-scorer in the shortest format of the game when India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli prepares to bat in the nets.
India's captain Virat Kohli prepares to bat in the nets.(AP)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving massive T20I world record when ‘Men in Blue’ take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Indore on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman needs just one more run to surpass fellow teammate Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format. Currently, Kohli is tied with Rohit on the top spot with both the players having 2,633 runs. Rohit, who has been rested from the T20I series, will not be a part of the team, which means Kohli can easily surpass him and extend the gap to cement his position at the top of the list.

The Indian skipper had the chance to do so in the first T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet pitch. India had won the toss and elected to field, but light showers caused a delay in start.

Also read: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah in focus - Top three player battles

Despite, several attempts to dry out the pitch later, there were still wet patches on the surface and the play was eventually called off after a late inspection.

Kohli was in excellent form during the T20I series against West Indies last month. The skipper smashed 94 runs in 50 balls in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 208. In the 3rd T20I, he smashed an unbeaten 70 in 29 balls and took India’s total to 240/3 in 20 overs, and thus helping his side in picking up an easy win. Kohli will be eager to continue in the same vein of form in the shortest format against Sri Lanka, especially to boost his confidence before the T20I World Cup later this year.

Also read: After wet start, hope for dry run

India are entering the contest after consecutive T20I series wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. The Kohli-led side will be hoping to deliver a similar performance against Sri Lanka, since it is a familiar opposition. India already hold a successful record in T20Is against Sri Lanka, and they will be eager to preserve the stat.

tags
top news
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news