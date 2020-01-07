India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli on cusp of scripting World T20I record in Indore

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:30 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving massive T20I world record when ‘Men in Blue’ take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Indore on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman needs just one more run to surpass fellow teammate Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format. Currently, Kohli is tied with Rohit on the top spot with both the players having 2,633 runs. Rohit, who has been rested from the T20I series, will not be a part of the team, which means Kohli can easily surpass him and extend the gap to cement his position at the top of the list.

The Indian skipper had the chance to do so in the first T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet pitch. India had won the toss and elected to field, but light showers caused a delay in start.

Also read: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah in focus - Top three player battles

Despite, several attempts to dry out the pitch later, there were still wet patches on the surface and the play was eventually called off after a late inspection.

Kohli was in excellent form during the T20I series against West Indies last month. The skipper smashed 94 runs in 50 balls in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 208. In the 3rd T20I, he smashed an unbeaten 70 in 29 balls and took India’s total to 240/3 in 20 overs, and thus helping his side in picking up an easy win. Kohli will be eager to continue in the same vein of form in the shortest format against Sri Lanka, especially to boost his confidence before the T20I World Cup later this year.

Also read: After wet start, hope for dry run

India are entering the contest after consecutive T20I series wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. The Kohli-led side will be hoping to deliver a similar performance against Sri Lanka, since it is a familiar opposition. India already hold a successful record in T20Is against Sri Lanka, and they will be eager to preserve the stat.