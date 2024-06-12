India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs USA on television and online

After beating Ireland in their opening game and surviving the low-scoring thriller against Pakistan on Sunday, India is one win away from making the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. In their final game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, India will take on co-hosts and table-toppers in Group A, the USA, in a bid to move to the next round of the tournament. India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming(Getty Images via AFP)

Surprisingly, the equation stands the same for the Monank Patel-led side. As opposed to what most predicted about Group A at the start of the ICC event, the USA did not just beat Canada in their campaign opener, but also stunned 2009 champions Pakistan in Dallas via Super Over. It was the biggest international win for the World Cup debutants and arguably the biggest-ever upset in the history of the tournament.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

For India, their biggest concern will be Virat Kohli's form, who managed just five runs in eight balls across two innings, and that of middle-order batters in Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, before the team heads to the West Indies for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Squads-

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk

When will the India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match take place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match will take place on Sunday (June 9), 8:00 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match take place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

Where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match be broadcasted live on television in India?

In India, the India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports and DD Sports.

Where will the India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match be live streamed in India?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup group stage match will be live streamed in India via Hotstar.