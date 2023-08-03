India vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming for free: How, when and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: After a successful outing in the Tests and T20Is, Team India under Hardik Pandya's leadership will hope for a similar outcome as the focus shifts to the shorter format. However, the series will also be a good testing ground for the promising talents, who have been elevated to the international stage after proving their mettle in IPL. India vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming(AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a superb outing with Rajasthan Royals and he produced a top-notch show in the Test series. The youngster will now look to carry forward the same in another format. Tilak Varma is another such star, who broke into the national side after a spectacular IPL.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both Pandya and his deputy Suryakumar Yadav will be the key men in the middle-order, with Sanju Samson adding more depth in what appears to be a formidable batting line-up.

The bowling front lacks a bit of experience but Arshdeep Singh, who has already played a World Cup, will be spearheading India's attack alongside Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies, on the other end, would look to end series on a promising note and they too boast of a star studded line-up filled with T20 specialists. The team led by Rovman Powell have the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer at their dispense. Both the stars are dangerous custodian in terms of powerhitting, which could hurt India if they lack any discipline while bowling.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Trinidad:

When is the first T20I between India and West Indies being played?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played on August 3.

Where is the first T20I between India and West Indies being played?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time does the first T20I between India and West Indies start?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 PM and the toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast the first T20I between India and West Indies?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will broadcast on Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the first T20I between India and West Indies?

The live streaming of the first T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the Fan Code website and app. Viewers can also catch the action live on the Jio Cinema website and app for free. You can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

