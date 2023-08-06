IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India eye comeback after early hiccup, West Indies look to extend lead

India vs West Indies 2023 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: After enduring a defeat in the series opener, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will look to settle the score in the second encounter, which is being played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Despite restricting West Indies under 150, India failed to complete the run chase. Tilak Varma, who made his debut, finished as the leading run scorer from the Indian camp, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, who returned to national duties after franchise commitments, made an instant impact and will once again hold key for the hosts.

India vs West Indies 2023 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score(AP)