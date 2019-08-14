India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on verge of surpassing Chris Gayle in elite list

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:23 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the verge of adding a new feather into his illustrious cap when he takes to the field against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Wednesday. The right-arm pacer has been in sensational form on the tour and will look for similar performance in the final white-ball game before the caravan moves into the two-match Test series. Bhuvneshwar has knack of bowling well in West Indies and at Port of Spain in particular, his record has been incredible. The pacer has scalped 16 wickets in West Indies with 15 coming at this venue.

Also Read: Statistical preview of 3rd ODI - Kohli, Rohit and Kuldeep eye big records

If Bhuvneshwar manages to scalp one more wicket, he will become the outright second highest wicket-taker at Port of Spain. Currently, he is tied at the second spot with Mervyn Dillon and Chris Gayle. Interestingly, he is the only non-West Indian in this illustrious list.

After his match winning performance in the second ODI, Bhuvneshwar had said: “When I came to bowl I was just thinking I have to bowl economically, get more dot balls. I feel getting wickets is a byproduct of bowling tightly. I wasn’t thinking much about the result because we knew if we get one or two wickets we will be back in the game”

Also Read: Want to play positive cricket and win matches for team - Rishabh Pant

Now the Indian pace spearhead has set his sights on a precious away series win . “We are up in the series we want to win the series. Whenever you are playing away from home you just want to win the series,” Bhuvneshwar said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 11:20 IST