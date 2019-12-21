e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli and bowler Navdeep Saini (L) during a practice session.
Virat Kohli and bowler Navdeep Saini (L) during a practice session.(ANI)
         

After clinching a series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, Team India will look to end the year on a high when they take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. India recovered from a crushing eight-wicket defeat in Chennai and made amends in Vizag to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the second ODI. Thus, the hosts would look to carry on that form in Cuttack and register what would be their 10th consecutive bilateral series win over the Windies.

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place in Barabati Stadium,Cuttack.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI  begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begins at 2 pm IST on Sunday (December 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat
'Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution': Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
