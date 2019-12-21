India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:23 IST

After clinching a series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, Team India will look to end the year on a high when they take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. India recovered from a crushing eight-wicket defeat in Chennai and made amends in Vizag to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the second ODI. Thus, the hosts would look to carry on that form in Cuttack and register what would be their 10th consecutive bilateral series win over the Windies.

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place in Barabati Stadium,Cuttack.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begins at 2 pm IST on Sunday (December 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.