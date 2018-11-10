India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite “Thala” in former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia later this month.

With the series already in India’s kitty, after convincing wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest some of the key bowlers in pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match.

When is the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies?

3rd T20I between India and West Indies will be played on November 11, 2018.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 16:56 IST