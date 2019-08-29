India vs West Indies: Gautam Gambhir has his say on the Rishabh Pant-Wriddhiman Saha debate

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Rishabh Pant has been promoted as India’s first choice wicketkeeper in all formats of the game. The team management has openly backed the 21-year-old as a successor to MS Dhoni and he has been given the gloves in all formats by Team India. However, there are still some doubts regarding his ability at the highest level. Pant has been criticized in recent times due to his shot selection in limited-overs cricket.

There have been big questions marks laid on Pant during the recently-concluded limited overs series between India and West Indies. Pant has been guilty of throwing away his wicket while trying to go for a big shot at the start of the innings. Despite his strong showing in Test cricket, some have even argued that Wriddhiman Saha should be brought back into the side in place of Pant.

Former India cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir has also given his view regarding the debate. Gambhir feels that Saha will have to wait for his opportunity as Pant has performed well Test cricket in the past.

READ | India vs West Indies: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Test series, identifies key Indian player

‘When someone (Pant) is averaging 48 (45.43 actually) with the bat and scored a hundred each in England and Australia, he deserves to be playing Test cricket. Saha needs to wait for his opportunity as Pant has grabbed his opportunity with both hands,’ Gambhir told PTI.

Earlier, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani had commented that Saha should be given an opportunity instead of Pant.

“Yeh abhi jhule main hai (He is still in his infancy). But he is God gifted but needs to learn a lot,” Kirmani told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of six outlets of Hearing Solutions.

“It’s the most difficult position on the field. Not everyone can do keeping by just wearing a pair of gloves,” said the member of the 1983 World Cup winning side.

Kirmani, a former chairman of selectors wants Saha to play the next Test in Jamaica.

READ | Jasprit Bumrah’s 2nd innings heroics in Antigua one of the best by an Indian bowler: Bharat Arun

“Saha unfortunately had some injury problems. He has to be given equal opportunity. What’s the point of keeping him in the side, if you do not give him chance,” Kirmani questioned.

“We have to judge on pure performance. Saha came to Indian side following his consistency at domestic level. But when you’re out of picture, somebody else takes over your place, so the likes of Karthik and Pant came into the picture.

“Now we have to see who’s is more consistent on the field -- be it in batting, wicketkeeping or in terms of all-round abilities,” Kirmani concluded.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:25 IST