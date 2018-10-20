India vs West Indies: India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI; debut for Rishabh Pant

After dominating West Indies in the Test series, a rampant Indian team would look to replicate the performance in the upcoming ODI series. Virat Kohli is back after missing the Asia Cup as the Indian team looks to find the perfect combination leading into the World Cup next year.

We take a look at the playing XI which could take the field on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma

He earned rave reviews for his captaincy in Dubai and Rohit, the batsman too showed his dominance. He has been one of the most prolific run scorers in this format, and this series should not be too different.

Shikhar Dhawan

He might have lost his place in the Test side, but Shikhar Dhawan is very much part of India’s scheme of things in the ODI setup. One of the leading run-scorers for the team in coloured clothing, Dhawan has been an absolute beast at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli

Back after being rested for the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli would look to do what he does best. Walk out, take guard and then plunder runs. He looked fluent in the Test series and has always been at home against the white ball.

Ambati Rayudu

He batted at number three for India in the Asia Cup, but with Kohli back in the team, he could slip down to the number 4 position. This is a great chance for him to get runs and nail down this position which has been nothing short of a musical chair for the team over the past 12 months.

MS Dhoni

Is MS Dhoni past his prime? Should Dhoni go? What is his role? These are few of the questions which have been asked. The former captain remains a calming and a critical member of the thinktank, has a significant effect on Kohli and Rohit’s decision-making abilities, but then, Dhoni, the batsman needs to fire. It has been a struggle for him and this series is another chance for him to set the record straight.

Rishabh Pant

“Yes, definitely (Pant selected as a batsman only) but if a need arises he will be the backup keeper,” chief selector MSK Prasad said after the Indian squad was announced.

After a string of scores in Test cricket and after having impressed one and all with his temperament, this is Pant’s chance to stake a claim in the ODI team. He could be used as a finisher, but depending on the situation, he could well be utilised as a floater in the batting XI.

Ravindra Jadeja

A spate of injuries in the Asia Cup handed Jadeja a lifeline in ODI cricket and he has been impressive on his comeback. From picking up 4 wickets on his return match to being solid with the bat, the all-rounder is certainly a great inclusion to the setup. He was in good form with the bat in the Test series and this is great news for the Indian team.

Umesh Yadav

With an injury to Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav gets a golden opportunity to cement his spot in the ODI setup. He comes on the back of a 10-wicket haul in the Hyderabad Test and this should give him a lot of confidence.

Kuldeep Yadav

The wrist-spinner has been Kohli’s go-to bowler in limited overs cricket and against this Windies batting, which struggled to pick his variations in Test cricket, it could be another trial by fire by Kuldeep with the white ball.

Mohammad Shami

“Mohammed Shami has been included precisely for that reason. We are looking for a third pacer, and preferably a fourth in England,” chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said on Thursday after announcing the 14-member squad.

With the management looking at different options before the World Cup, this series is a good opportunity for the pacer to stake his own claim with the white ball and take the lead in the bowling attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Much like Kuldeep, Chahal has been the reason why Kohli has been able to control the middle overs. He not only keeps things tight, but has the ability to pick up wickets which is a great trait to have.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:20 IST