Friday, Dec 13, 2019
India vs West Indies: Injured Bhuvneshwar out of WI ODIs, Shardul likely replacement

IND vs WI: Shardul was in the T20 squad for the Bangladesh series and till Thursday was playing the Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. The exact nature of the injury is not yet known though it is believed to either a side strain or hamstring issue.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:08 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session ahead of the first T20 match against West Indies.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session ahead of the first T20 match against West Indies.(PTI)
         

After Shikhar Dhawan, Team India have been dealt another blow in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The India pacer has now been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies due to an injury. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur is likely to be called in as his replacement for the series which starts on Sunday. It is the second player to be ruled after India lost Shikhar to an injury prior to the ODI series, with Mayank Agarwal coming in place of him.

“Bhuvneshwar has been ruled out of the series and Shardul will be replacing him,” a senior BCCI functionary privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

READ | ‘Would like him at number 4’ - Anil Kumble backs young player ahead of ODI series

Shardul was in the T20 squad for the Bangladesh series and till Thursday was playing the Ranji Trophy game against Baroda.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known though it is believed to either a side strain or hamstring issue.

Bhuvneshwar had a below-par comeback by his standards as he went wicketless for 36 runs (identical figures) in the first two games while ending with 2 for 41 in four overs in the final game.

READ | You have got a benchmark in Virat Kohli: West Indies assistant coach to players

Bhuvneshwar, who had a couple of months lay-off due to a hamstring injury and side-strain, has again suffered a setback only three matches into his comeback.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday announced his return to international cricket, little over a year after he called it quits due to a bitter fallout with his country’s Board. Bravo said the decision was prompted by the change of guard in the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), where former team manager Ricky Skerritt took over as the new president replacing Dave Cameron earlier this year.

“Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well wishers all around the world,” the 36-year-old said in a statement.

(with PTI inputs)

