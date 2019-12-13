India vs West Indies: ‘Would like him at number 4’ - Anil Kumble backs young player ahead of ODI series

cricket

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:16 IST

After beating West Indies in the T20I series, the focus now shifts to the ODI series and well, the raging debate over India’s number 4 is also back. During the West Indies tour, young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer was tried in the role and he was successful and hence, former Indian captain Anil Kumble wants the management to give him a longer rope in the role.

“With Shikhar (Dhawan) not being there it again gives KL Rahul chance to open the batting. We have seen Shreyas Iyer’s quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four,” Kumble told Star Sports.

The former coach also said that he wished the bowlers headline the series as they will be challenged by the powerful West Indies batting order.

“I’d like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge. They’re all powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so, you would want the bowling to come good,” Kumble further added.

West Indies lost T20 leg of the tour, going 1-2 to the hosts. The three-match ODI rubber will start in Chennai.The task will be cut out for West Indies in the ODI series as the Indian batting order is in form and the top order was at their rampant best in the final T20I in Mumbai. However, the surface in Chennai could be tricky as the square has been relaid and this could pose few tricky questions to both the bowlers and the batsmen.

Team India touched down in Chennai ahead of the first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Following their arrival in Chennai, skipper Kohli shared an image with fans on social media. Kohli posed for a photo alongside teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja and his post read: “Touchdown Chennai. @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja.”