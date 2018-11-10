India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard – Numbers reveal WI stalwart is living on borrowed time

There was time when by the mere mention of his name used to send shivers down the spine of the oppositions. But not anymore! West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is going through a rough patch and from being one of the first names on the team sheet, he has become expendable because of his indifferent performances with both bat and ball.

Pollard’s inability to bring his domestic league form over to the national side has hurt Windies and numbers suggest that he hasn’t been performing anywhere near to his preceding reputation for a while now.

So far, he has played 58 T20Is for his country and has managed to score just 788 runs and scalped 23 wickets. Pollard’s average difference in batting and bowling is of 9.90 — the second-worst for any all-rounder with 500 runs and 20 wickets.

As far as bowling is concerned, Pollard has played eight T20Is since 2017 and has been wicket-less thus far. His last T20I wicket came in 2016 against India in Lauderhill and in the ongoing series, he has bowled just one over in which he conceded 12 runs.

Pollard hasn’t been great with the bat either as his last fifty for Windies in T20Is came against New Zealand in 2012. Moreover, in the last five innings, he has even failed to go past the 15-run mark.

Needless to say his record against India has been poor as well as he averages only 14.40 from seven T20Is against them. In the ongoing series, he has scores of 6 and 14 in the two matches respectively.

With no one ready to step up and take his position in the line-up, Pollard is likely to get a chance to redeem himself in the final T20I in Chennai on Sunday but looking at his recent form, it is going to need a herculean effort from the Windies stalwart to improve his numbers drastically.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 17:35 IST