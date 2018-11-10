India vs West Indies: Captain Rohit Sharma on the cusp of overtaking Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

After having dominated the West Indies in the first two T20I matches, the Indian team are overwhelming favourites to clinch the final match at Chennai.

Although the team management has decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umesh Yadav from the squad, there is enough firepower in the ranks to trouble the visitors.

Rohit Sharma, who has been irresistible nick with the bat, has drawn rave reviews for his captaincy from all quarters. After having impressed in the Asia Cup, his calm demeanour and the ability to read situations have stood out in this series.

The captain is now on the cusp of a unique history. If India wins the final match to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Windies, Rohit will become the only Indian captain to have led the side to two 3-0 whitewashes in a T20I series.

He will also become the 3rd captain to do so after Asghar Afghan (3 series wins) and Sarfraz Ahmed (5 series wins).

As far as a personal milestone is concerned, the right-hander needs score 69 runs against the Windies in the last match of the series on Sunday at Chennai to get past Martin Guptill and become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

His century in the last match in Lucknow has already made him the only batsman to score 4 centuries in cricket’s shortest format at the international arena.

