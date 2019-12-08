e-paper
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard on verge of joining Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo in elite list

Kieron Pollard will be looking to become the fourth West Indies cricketer ever to score 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game when he takes the field in Thiruvananthapuram.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard plays a shot.
West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard plays a shot.(PTI)
         

West Indies were defeated comprehensively in the first T20I encounter against India on Friday but there were a couple of bright spots for the visitors in Hyderabad. While Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer were the two top-scorers for the Windies, it was the 19-ball-37 from skipper Kieron Pollard that took their score beyond the 200 mark. On Sunday, the two teams will face each other in the second game of the three-match series and Pollard will have a chance to join the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Marlon Samuels in an elite T20I list.

READ: ‘3 per cent of $400 million is all right’: Warne in for huge IPL windfall

Pollard, who currently has 990 runs, will be looking to become the fourth West Indies cricketer ever to score 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game when he takes the field in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

India will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance when they face the West Indies in the second game, eyeing to wrap up yet another T20I series.

READ: Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone

In the last 13 months, India have played the West Indies in six T20 Internationals with the hosts coming up trumps every single time. On Friday, India claimed their seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts had claimed the season’s first T20 series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

(With agency inputs)

