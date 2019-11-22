e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

India vs West Indies: Mumbai and Hyderabad swap dates of T20Is - Report

The Mumbai Police has expressed inability to provide security as the city would be on a high alert on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:20 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Representative image - General view of the Wankhede Stadium.
Representative image - General view of the Wankhede Stadium.(Getty Images)
         

The BCCI on Friday has swapped the dates of India’s T20 Internationals against West Indies with Mumbai hosting the third game on December 11 and the December 6 opener going to Hyderabad. The Mumbai Police has expressed inability to provide security as the city would be on a high alert on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and also the “Mahaparinirvan Din” of B R Ambedkar. On that day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi, his memorial in Dadar.

Also Read: Samson’s omission from squad incites criticism, fans question Pant’s selection

“The BCCI has agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (December 6) and Hyderabad (December 11) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin agreed,” as senior Mumbai Cricket Association said on conditions of anonymity.

Another source said that HCA President and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin played an important role in this swap else the Mumbai Cricket Association was set to lose the match.

A senior police official said that MCA officials met one of the top cop and apprised him of the development.

Now with the change, the series opener of the three-match T20 series would be played in Hyderabad, while the last match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar, Shami return as India fall back on tried and tested for WI series

Also, last time MCA had hosted an international match was against Sri Lanka, a T20 in December 2017.

Last year, due to administrative issues in the MCA, the BCCI had shifted the ODI against West Indies from Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai to the nearby picturesque Brabourne Stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Virat Kohli achieves huge milestone in historic pink ball Test
Virat Kohli achieves huge milestone in historic pink ball Test
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news