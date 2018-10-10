Prithvi Shaw on the cusp of joining Ganguly, Rohit, Azharuddin in elite list

Making an immediate impression in International cricket, Prithvi Shaw looked the part in Rajkot. From the very first ball he faced, he was in control and what stood out was his backfoot play. Assured, he picked up lengths rather quickly and strokes came naturally to him. It was as if everything was destined, a debut hundred, and a man of the match award.

He has only received praise for his innings and experts believe he is here for the long haul.

When he walks out to bat in Hyderabad, the young man will be on the cusp of an extraordinary record. If he manages to peel off another century, he will join the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Rohit Sharma to have achieved this record.

While Ganguly managed to achieve this record in England back in 1996, Azharuddin did this against England during the 1984 series.

Rohit Sharma joined this elite list in 2013 against the West Indies, when he scored a century in his first Test at Kolkata and then repeated the feat in the second Test at Mumbai, which was also the farewell Test of Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi, who looked to have the measure of the Windies bowling attack, is in form and another century does not look too far fetched.

In Rajkot, he became the seventh youngest player to score a Test hundred on debut. He also scored the third quickest century on debut reaching the three-figure mark off 99 deliveries.

