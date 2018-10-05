India vs West Indies: Special feeling to get maiden ton at home - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja on Friday said pressure is more on a player making a comeback after scoring his maiden Test century against West Indies here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium. After missing the Test series in South Africa and the first four Tests in England, Jadeja smacked 86 not out in the fifth Test at The Oval before becoming India’s latest Test centurion.

Jadeja told reporters, “When you are not in the playing XI consistently and get a chance suddenly, there obviously pressure to perform. You feel that this chance you have got needs to be utilised. Even in England, I had that in mind that I have got a chance here and I have to do well here.”

“...and then at the Asia Cup, I got opportunity there and did well too. I am working hard to develop my game as much. If you see in the whole of 2018, I have played only about 5-6 matches, suddenly you get a game and you have to perform in that, you don’t have so much time to think and luckily, I have done well in the Test in England and this one too,” he said.

While dedicating the century to his late mother, Jadeja said, “Obviously it is always special to score a hundred. It was my first Test hundred, so it was very special for me, since it has happened in the past that I got to 80s and 90s and could not score a century. I felt bad at those times but luckily today, on my home ground I scored a hundred. I would say that it was a special day for me.”

Later in the day, Jadeja also exploited a hilarious mix-up between West Indies batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris. When asked about the delay in breaking the stumps, the all-rounder replied in jest.

“Regarding that run-out, you saw what happened. When I saw both the batsmen at the same end, I did not think he (Shimron Hetmyer) would give so much of effort, in that heat, he would do that (run towards the non-striker’s end). I was relaxed (thinking) that I would complete the run-out normally but his effort was good,” he said.

Jadeja said he was determined not to play a loose shot. “I was just talking to myself that I don’t want to play a loose shot, I don’t want to play a wrong shot and get out. I was talking to Umesh (Yadav) and (Mohammed) Shami as well that I need to play and score that hundred. Today I was very calm, not in hurry and not thinking about runs. I was just looking to play till the last ball,” he said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 19:29 IST