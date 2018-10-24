India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of IND innings, Virat Kohli keeps breaking records

India posted a decent, by today’s standards at least, score of 321/6 in the first innings of the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. India are already 1-0 up in the series after thrashing the visitors in Guwahati by 8 wickets.

Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the statistical highlights of India innings.

Captain Virat Kohli was once again the star, scoring his 37th ODI century and 61st overall. In doing so Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs. Kohli has taken 205 innings to reach the feat as compared to Tendulkar’s 259. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has now been relegated to the third spot, he took 263 innings to bring up the milestone.

During the course of his innings he also became the fastest Indian to complete 4000 runs on home soil. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as he reached the mark in his 78th innings at home, while Tendulkar had taken 92 innings to complete the milestone.

The Delhi batsman also went past 1000 One day runs in 2018, he now has the most runs in ODIs this year, overtaking Jonny Bairstow of England.

This is Kohli’s 6th ODI century against the Windies and third consecutive one at home.

Ambati Rayudu scored his 9th ODI fifty and first against Windies. He put on a century stand with Kohli which is the fourth stand of over 100 between the two.

Obed McCoy picked up first wicket in ODIs when he bowled MS Dhoni for 20.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 17:29 IST