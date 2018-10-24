India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

The second ODI between India and Windies ended in a tie after some high-class performances from the batsmen of the two teams at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the statistical highlights of Windies innings.

Kieran Powell was dismissed caught for the fourth time in last five innings. Shami picked his 24th wicket against Windies and the India pacer has never failed to take at least a wicket in home encounters against the opposition in ODIs.

This was Shimron Hetmyer’s consecutive 50+ knocks against India. His innings of 94 was his sixth 30+ knocks on the trot. Hetmyer completed 600 runs during the course of his innings and he remains the only Windies batsmen to cross mark this year in ODIs.

Hetmyer and Shai Hope put together 100-run stand and this was their first three-digit partnership for the fourth wicket in 2018. It took 16 innings for Windies to score a 100 run stand for 4th wicket in ODIs.

Shai Hope slammed his second ODI century and this was his first against India. Both of Hope’s centuries have now come on foreign soil.

This was the 74th instance when a match ended in a tie. India’s ninth tied encounter and their second against Windies. As for Windies, this was the third instance when a match featuring them ended in a tie.

