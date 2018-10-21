India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of West Indies innings, Hetmyer beats Sir Viv to feat

Walking in with Windies stuttering at 86/3 in the first ODI against India in Guwahati, Shimron Hetmyer helped his team score 322/5, their fourth highest since the 2015 World Cup, in the allotted 50 overs with a classy century.

It was an assured innings by the 21 year old who brought up his century in 74 balls with the help of six boundaries and six hits over the fence.

This was also Hetmyer’s third century in ODIs and he has taken just 13 innings to get them, overtaking the great Sir Vivian Richards’ record who took 16 innings to get his first three ODI centuries. Third on the list is Gordon Greenidge (27), followed by Phil Simmons (41 innings) and Brian Lara (45).

This was also Hetmyer’s first century against India, becoming the youngest West Indies player to do so after Carl Hooper and Marlon Samuels.

Speaking of Samuels, this was his 200th ODI and he got out for a duck, trapped in front by Yuzvendra Chahal. This is the first occasion Samuels has failed to open his account against India.

Chahal was the most successful Indian bowler in the first innings picking up three wickets, this was leg-spinner’s eighth three-wicket haul in ODIs.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:14 IST