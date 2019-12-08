India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of second T20I - Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal eye records in Thiruvanathapuram

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 12:23 IST

India will look to continue their good form in shortest format when they lock horns against West Indies in second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanathapuram on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his troops lead the three-match series 1-0 following their emphatic six-wicket win at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The hosts will now look to take an unassailable lead in series and continue their glorious run on home soil. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this titanic clash.

7: West India have lost their last seven T20Is against India. The last time they registered a victory against India was in 2017 at Kingston

7: wickets Deepak Chahar needs to complete 100 T20 wickets.

10.00%: WI’s win rate which is the joint worst by a team this year with minimum 10 T20I matches.

10: runs Kieron Pollard needs to complete 1000 T20I runs for WI. The star batsman will become the fourth Windies cricketer to reach this landmark after Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo.

84: runs Lendl Simmons needs to complete 1000 T20I runs for Windies.

25: Virat Kohli is 25 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is in India. He will become the third player to complete 1,000 T20I runs at home after Martin Guptill-1430 and C Munro -1000 in NZ and first Indian to achieve this landmark.

8: Rohit Sharma is 8 sixes away from becoming the batsman with most sixes against an opponent in T20Is. He has hit 24 sixes against West Indies in T20Is so far and record holder is Hazratullah Zazai with 31 sixes against Ireland.

6: Rohit Sharma is also 6 sixes away from becoming the 3rd player to hit 50 T20I sixes in a host country — INDIA — after Guptill (77 sixes in NZ) and Munro (75 sixes in NZ).

1: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 1 wicket more to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

2: Kieron Pollard is 2 catches away from surpassing Dwayne Bravo as an outfielder and become the fielder with most catches in T20Is for West Indies.

56: With 9867 runs in T20, Pollard is 56 runs away from surpassing Brendon McCullum and become the second highest run-getter in T20s.

5: Deepak Chahar needs 5 more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among Indians in a calendar year in T20s. With 53 wickets in 2019, Chahar is behind Jasprit Bumrah (57 wkts in 2016).

2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs two more bowled dismissals to become the third Indian bowler with 50 bowled wickets in T20s after Bumrah (56) and Piyush Chawla (72).