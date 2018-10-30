India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of the 4th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies, mauled in the fourth ODI of the five match series in Mumbai by 224 runs will be looking to make amends and draw level at 2-2 in the final match in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

For India, captain Virat Kohli has been in fine form with the bat, scoring three hundreds in the first three matches before getting out cheaply in the fourth ODI. Rohit Sharma too has been stupendous form and celebrated his recall to the Test side with his seventh score of 150+ in ODIs.

Ambati Rayudu answered Team India’s SOS with his third ODI century and looks set for a long run at problematic number 4 slot for India.

As for the visitors there are a lot of areas where they can improve, bowling is certainly one after conceding more than 300 in last three matches. Batting which has been the saving grace so far capitulated at Brabourne with only Jason Holder holding doing well with a 50.

India vs West Indies: Here’s a look at some of the important numbers and also the milestones that can be reached in this clash.

This will be the 1st ODI and List A match at this ground

1: Only one T20I match (IND vs NZ, 2017) has been played here previously.

47: 47th ground to host an ODI match in India and 44th home ground for India in ODIs.

20/43: 20 out of 43 times India have won their 1st ODI at a new home venue.

5: If Kohli wins the toss in 5th ODI, he will become the 1st IND captain to win all 5 tosses in a home bilateral series.

•Kohli will also become the 4th Indian captain to win all 5 tosses of a series after Azharuddin, Dravid and Dhoni.

•He will also become the 3rd captain to win all 5 tosses in an ODI series vs West Indies after Cronje and S Waugh.

1: Run Dhoni needs to complete 10,000 runs for India

•He needs 51 runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs vs Windies

If India win, this will be their 6th consecutive bilateral ODI series victory at home

Out of 52, Windies have drawn just two ODI series till date

2: Number of wickets Bhuvneshwar need to complete 100 ODI wickets for India

4: Number of wickets Bumrah need to become the highest wicket taking pacer since 2017

4: Number of wickets Kuldeep need to become the highest wicket taking bowler in 2018

4: Number of wickets India need to become the fourth team with 150+ wickets in 2018

Dhoni’s career average of 32.90 in the fifth match of the ODI series is his lowest in any match of the series

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 20:51 IST