India vs West Indies: Supreme Court could decide fate of Mumbai hosting ODI

The SC could be approached as the issue of feasibility of conducting the ODI between India and West Indies in Mumbai on October 29 has hit a dead end of sorts. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking appointment of an ad-hoc committee for the ODI. However, the High Court has asked them to approach the apex court.

The High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14. “The documentation work is going on and in a day or two the petitioners in all likelihood will approach the top court seeking directions for the conduct of the October 29 game,” MCA sources said on Wednesday.

The MCA officials on Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of certain difficulties including the MCA’s inability to operate its bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

MCA officials are likely to meet the BCCI top brass again on Thursday.

