India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - Virat Kohli & boys win landmark series

The wide gulf of difference between the youngsters of the Windies and the established stars of Team India was once again on display in the second Test of the series as Virat Kohli’s men closed out a comfortable 10-wicket win to achieve a landmark series win.

The men from the Caribbean fared little better as they did put up a fight in the first innings, both with the bat as well as with the ball. But eventually, India were too strong and the hosts came back to tame the tourists in the second innings

Hindustan Times takes a look at the performance of the Indian players in the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad.

Prithvi Shaw – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

After scoring a century on debut, Prithvi Shaw was in the zone yet again as he batted fearlessly against the mediocre bowling attack of the Windies. The youngster’s ‘tour de force’ included 11 boundaries and a maximum as he plundered 70 runs off just 53 deliveries to lay a strong foundation for the innings. He remained unbeaten on 33 in the second innings as the hosts chased down an easy target.

Shaw won the Man of the series award for his stupendous show and looks like a certainty for India’s tour of Australia next month.

KL Rahul – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Questions have been raised on KL Rahul’s temperament and technique as he continues to lack consistency at the top of the order. His fighting century in the second innings of the last Test against England meant a lot was expected of him in this series but a failure in the first Test got tongues wagging again. Rahul didn’t do much to silence his critics as he was clean bowled for just 4 runs in the first innings.

He remained unbeaten on 33 in the second innings but there was little pressure on him as India were chasing a minuscule target. Rahul needs to work on his technique and tighten his game if he wants a longish career in Test cricket. He has been asured of a long rope but with Mayank Agarwal breathing down his neck and Prithvi Shaw showing great form, the clock is ticking.

Cheteshwar Pujara – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Cheteshwar Pujara is generally a paragon in the ‘art of leaving outside the off stump’ but even he too is mortal after all. Pujara played a loose stroke to a Shanon Gabriel delivery outside the off stump and had to depart for 10 in the first innings. He would probably look at this innings as a missed opportunity to further improve his record on home turf.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

India were in a spot of bother at 102/3 in the first innings and they needed the captain to calm things down and Kohli did just that. His ability to play according to the situation of the match has been the Indian captain’s biggest evolution as a Test batsmen. He looked set for another big knock when he missed an incoming delivery from Jason Holder to be trapped in front of the wicket for 45. Kohli knows he will have to keep converting these 40s into big ones if India are to win their first ever series down under later this year.

Ajinkya Rahane- Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Ajinkya Rahane showed just why is he such an important member of India’s middle order as he partnered Virat Kohli to bring India out of a hole yet again. He needed some runs under his belt ahead of the Australia series and his knock of 80 will boost the Indian vice-captain’s confidence. Rahane looked confident while playing both pace and spin and played shots all across the park.

Rahane though needs to score big centuries now and take his game a notch higher. His lack of consistency in the middle order has hurt India on overseas tours this year and Rahane needs to make amends for those missed opportunities.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant carried his good form with the bat from the first Test and scored another 92 at Hyderabad. His counter-attacking knock ensured India took a slender first innings lead. Pant has been severe on opposition bowlers but sometimes it is wise to just take a few steps back and play risk free cricket. He would need more composure if selected for the Australia tour.

Ravindra Jadeja -Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

Ravindra Jadeja was outbowled by Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings but the gutsy all-rounder came back strong in the second innings to pluck three key wickets in the second innings. Jadeja looks unplayable on India tracks with assistance and he made a mockery of the Windies batsmen in he second innings. Must have done enough to seal a spot ahead of Kuldeep for the Aussie summer.

Ravichandran Ashwin -Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Above Average

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets across two innings and scored an assured 35 in the only chance he got to bat. Such are the lofty standards that this off spinner has set for himself on Indian soil that a quiet outing like this one looks odd. But Ashwin has looked in good form in this series and will be expect to assist the pacers when India travel to Australia

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Kuldeep Yadav continued to impress in Test cricket as he picked up three wickets in the first innings. The left arm wrist spinner hurt the Windies top order with his guile and also picked up a wicket in the second innings. Kuldeep though might miss out on the place to Australia as India will look to bolster their pace attack for the series.

Umesh Yadav - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Average

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav roared back to contention for a regular place in the Test XI as he became only the third Indian pacer, after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath, to pick up 10 wickets in a home Test match. Yadav was ruthless with his pace and accuracy as he rattled the Windies tail in both the innings. India need a bowler who could uproot the tailenders quickly as that has been the team’s bane for long, hurting them massively in England earlier this year.

Yadav’s career-best spell has ensured he could be looked upon as the fourth seamer option ahead of Mohammed Shami during the Australia series.

Shardul Thakur - Injured

Shardul Thakur’s Test debut ended in an early exit for the youngster as he injured his groin while bowling his second over in the first innings. The young pacer would hope he gets another chance at the highest stage.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:57 IST