India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav picks up career best, breaks 18-year old jinx

India pacer Umesh Yadav was the star of the show for the hosts as he rattled Windies with a 6-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.

Umesh picked up all the three wickets to fall on day 2 as the visitors were bundled out for 311 in the first innings. With this effort, the fast bowler became the first pacer since 2000 to pick up 6 wickets in an innings.

Figures of 6 for 88 were also his best figures personally as he bettered his previous best which came against Australia in 2012 at Perth. He was the lone pacer for Virat Kohli after Shardul Thakur was forced to hobble off the field after only bowling 10 deliveries on his Test debut.

Umesh did not start very promisingly but came back strongly to push Windies on the backfoot. He kept changing his line and lengths and kept posing questions. However, he was not very satisfied with the quality of the SG balls and joined the chorus of players who have voiced out their concerns with the seam of the ball.

“What happens with SG balls is that they become soft after 20 overs so the batsmen coming later don’t face much difficulty. So tailenders know that it will neither swing nor reverse. You just have to wait for something to happen and keep trying. But you can’t really do it on such a big ground, the ones and twos keep coming,” Umesh said at the end of Day 1.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 10:36 IST