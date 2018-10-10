India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co sweat it out in the nets ahead of second Test

Under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri, Indian players sweat it out during a training session ahead of the team’s second Test against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, starting Friday.

Batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul were pictured doing batting practice while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were seen working on their bowling skills.

The official account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and their post read: “In focus – “#TeamIndia prep for the 2nd Test at Hyderabad #INDvWI”.

The hosts won the first Test of the series by a big margin of an innings and 272 runs, inside three days at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli’s troops will look for another similar performance in the second and the last Test of the series to blank the visitors 2-0, who seemed completely out-of-sorts in all three departments of the game in the opener.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:44 IST