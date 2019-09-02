India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli departs for first-ball duck, ends tour on disappointing note

cricket

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:32 IST

Virat Kohli was one of the top performers for the Indian cricket team in the limited overs series against West Indies but the skipper was unable to end the tour on a high. Kohli registered his fourth golden duck in Test cricket on Sunday during the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Kingston. The India skipper went fishing outside the off stump against Kemar Roach and ended up edging it to Shai Hope behind the stumps. It was his fourth first-ball duck in Tests and the first since the Oval Test against England in 2018.

India declared their second innings at 168-4, setting West Indies an improbable victory target of 468 on Sunday.

At stumps, West Indies had reached 45-2 in 13 overs in its second innings, still needing another 423 runs to win.

Darren Bravo was 18 not out, with Shamarh Brooks on 4. Kraigg Brathwaite was caught for three by Rishabh Pant off Ishant Sharma and fellow opener John Campbell posted 16 before slashing into the hands of captain Virat Kohli at third slip from a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (64 not out) and Hanuma Vihari (53 not out) shared an unbeaten 111-run stand after coming together with India’s second innings on 57-4. Kemar Roach took 3-28 for West Indies, including Kohli for a first-ball duck when the India captain edged into the hands of wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton.

Kohli had declined to enforce the follow-on after dismissing West Indies for 117 in its first innings — 299 runs behind India — after the hosts had resumed Sunday on 87-7.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 09:32 IST