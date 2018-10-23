India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in the race to achieve same record

After dominating West Indies in the first ODI, the Indian team look overwhelming favourites to get the job done in Visakhapatnam in the second ODI.

Despite the rather mediocre performance by the bowlers, the batting led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steamrolled the Windies bowling attack and cruised to a win by 8 wickets.

Such has been the form of India’s captain, that he is now only 81 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in ODIs. He will become the 4th Indian and 13th batsman overall to achieve this feat. Not only this, but Kohli will also become the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. He has played 204 innings so far and this record is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who got this mark in 259 innings.

The Indian captain is also only 47 runs away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs against West Indies by an Indian batsman in ODIs.

In what can be termed as a remarkable co-incidence, former captain MS Dhoni is also on the cusp of reaching 10,000 ODI runs for India. Although, he already has 10,000 ODI runs, he has scored 174 runs for Asia XI and as such, needs 51 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India.

The second ODI between Indian and West Indies will take place on Wednesday, October 24.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 11:49 IST