India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli posts picture with team after win, targets ODI series

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:09 IST

India clinched the T20I series 3-0 with a convincing win against West Indies in the final match at Guyana. Deepak Chahar and Rishabh Pant were the stars for the team while Virat Kohli too found form with a confident half-century. Posting a picture of the team after the win, Kohli said: Top win. Onto the odis now.

Top win. Onto the odis now. 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/OlpN670B9Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2019

Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first and this decision was vindicated by Deepak Chahar who shone with the ball and sliced open the West Indies top order by picking up three wickets in his first two overs.

Chasing down a target of 147, India got home with ease as Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli scored their respective half-centuries.

“Very clinical performance. We set out to get the results that we wanted and we’ve achieved that. Deepak stepped up today. I think all the bowlers were on the mark. This was a much better wicket that what we saw in Miami. Very similar to Bhuvi, his (Deepak Chahar) skill with the new ball is right up there. That’s been his USP in the IPL as well,” the captain said after the match.

Deepak Chahar spoke about the conditions and said how it favoured swing bowling and he focused on hitting the right lengths.

“The atmosphere was pretty good, I tried to swing the ball as the weather was conducive for doing so, also tried to bowl around the full length area because of the moisture. The wicket was good and so was the weather. I assessed the conditions and I bowled more in-swingers than out-swingers,” he said after the match.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:05 IST