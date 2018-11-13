India vs West Indies: Watch what goes on behind the scenes in the Indian team bus

Yuzvendra Chahal launched the Chahal TV after India’s comprehensive series win over West Indies in the T20I series in Chennai. The first person he interviewed on the team bus was skipper Rohit Sharma. While the India skipper said that he was happy with the result of the game, Chahal did end up pulling the legs of Rishabh Pant, physio Patrick Farhart and Manish Pandey as he gave the fans a sneak peek into what goes on inside the Team India bus as the boys returned from the MA Chidambaram Stadium to the team hotel.

BCCI took to Twitter to post the video: “MUST WATCH: Bus Tales with @yuzi_chahal An inside scoop on #TeamIndia’s T20I series win as we get behind the scenes and take our cameras inside the team bus. Hello and welcome to Chahal TV - by @Moulinparikh.”

MUST WATCH: Bus Tales with @yuzi_chahal



An inside scoop on #TeamIndia's T20I series win as we get behind the scenes and take our cameras inside the team bus. Hello and welcome to Chahal TV - by @Moulinparikh



📹📹https://t.co/hqdWiOelfa pic.twitter.com/NB7COYeHk9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2018

First up, skipper Rohit said that while he was hoping that the match doesn’t go down to the wire, he was happy that they won. “I was hoping that the match doesn’t go into the last over, but these things happen in cricket. We won and that is the big thing,” he said.

Chahal pulled Pant up for playing a cheeky shot and getting cleaned up and the wicket-keeper said that he was trying to learn from the skipper. “I thought I should learn from the captain about playing new shots. Wanted to play innovative shots like the captain. My back was a bit stiff so I couldn’t get down,” he smiled.

Chahal immediately went to the physio to check if Farhart had taken a look at Pant’s back and the physio said: “I will comment on it after taking a look at the back in the hotel.”

Next up was Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan. The opener said that it was a joy batting with Pant. “Rohit got out early, but Rahul gave us a good start. But after he got out, I knew that a set batsman has to play a long innings here. That is the thought behind the partnership between Rishabh Pant and me. I was seeing Rishabh hit the ball and I felt that I should also contribute so that he doesn’t feel the pressure alone,” he smiled.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that he was happy to see different individuals stand up and deliver right through the series. “We won the game and the target wasn’t easy, but the boys chased it well. Dhawan was too good, even Pant played well. The best part about the series was that there was someone in each game to put his hand up and deliver. DK batted well in the first game as the target was tricky and we had lost a couple of wickets. Rohit and Shikhar batted well in the second game and KL did a fabulous job coming in later,” he said.

When Chahal asked whether his batting skills would come to use in Australia, Bangar said: “You have been working hard, just that when you work hard on your fielding drills, you get tired and don’t turn up for the batting session. But I would think that at this point you should focus more on your bowling and fielding rather than your batting.”

Manish Pandey wasn’t spared either for playing almost a defensive shot off the last ball of the game when the team needed one run to win. “There were two set batsmen in the middle and we were thinking they will finish the game. When I went in, it wasn’t that difficult. But post a couple of dot balls, there was a bit of pressure on us. But we have been in such situations before and this was possibly the toughest situation to be in. Reminded me of the South Africa series as well as the Asia Cup when Jaddu got out off the last ball and the match ended in a draw. But these are all learning curves and we have to learn from all this.

I was looking to play in the V as I was only playing my sixth ball, luckily there was a misfield and we ran a single,” he laughed.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 11:25 IST