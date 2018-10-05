India vs West Indies: We can learn from Indian fast bowlers - WI bowling coach Corey Collymore

Former West Indies fast bowler and current bowling coach Corey Collymore has urged his young and inexperienced attack to learn from the Indian bowling attack, after the visitors were reduced to 94/6, trailing by 555 runs in the first Test at Rajkot.

Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets to lead India’s charge after they declared at a record 649/9, their highest Test total against the Caribbean side. “From a bowling point of view, I stressed to the bowlers to have a look and see how well the Indians started. That’s something I was talking out, our starts,” said Colleymore.

“If you look at yesterday (Thursday), we started too wide and too short. Sherman (Lewis) was on his debut and he is a good lad, I saw him in the U-19s and in some of the practice games and he has got a fantastic record. But to me, it’s still going to be 22 yards and the lengths don’t change. You have to be better at doing that going forward if you have to play Test match cricket better.”

Collymore was not impressed with the way West Indies batsmen responded, falling to loose strokes. “(From) What I saw, it’s not what you want, especially from your top order, chasing 600-plus. These things happen in cricket, but again I hope our guys definitely learn from it. We can see how well the Indians played, they are accustomed to conditions but there’s experience and things we can learn from.”

He defended the West Indies bowlers citing their inexperience. “You have to realise again with two young gentlemen — one making debut (Lewis) and the other playing his second Test match (Keemo Paul) — they found it difficult with conditions, playing first time in India,” Collymore said.

“I think the sub-continent is a hard place for any fast bowler, even with experience. I think that’s the reason the captain had to rotate them a bit more today, to still give them a little bit of a chance. They were still feeling the effects from yesterday,” he added.

Collymore chose to take this experience as a learning curve for the young West Indies fast bowlers. “Yes, definitely it’s a learning curve. Again, coming to the sub-continent, coming to India against the No 1 team, one of the best, if not the best, batting line-ups in the world, it wasn’t easy for them.”

Despite being outplayed on the first two days of a long tour, Collymore remained hopeful about their chances. “We certainly haven’t come down to compete. As a group, we have come here to win, doesn’t matter if you are No 1 or No 8, so yes, that’s what we are here to do.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 19:55 IST