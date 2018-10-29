India vs West Indies: We didn’t do justice to our potential, says Jason Holder after loss in Mumbai

West Indies captain Jason Holder said his team didn’t do justice to their potential in the fourth and penultimate ODI here on Monday but expressed optimism of bouncing back in the series decider.

“We definitely didn’t play well. The way we started the series and the way we have played so far, we certainly didn’t do any justice today,” Holder said after West Indies slumped to a massive 224-run defeat against India to trail 1-2 in the series. “We conceded too many runs. I felt it was a very good wicket. It was a wicket where once you get in, you can go really big. Unfortunately none of our batters just really gave themselves a chance to bat deep into the innings.”

Rohit Sharma led the way for India with a whirlwind 162 while Ambati Rayudu played the ideal foil with a 100-run knock as the two put on 211-runs for the third wicket to propel the hosts to an imposing 377 for 5. Chasing the huge total, West Indies were bowled out for 153 with rookie left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed grabbing 3 wickets.

“Obviously cricket is played in a day and we just got to play clinical game all through the day. But it just didn’t come off today. Hopefully the guys can regroup in the next couple of days and come back strongly,” said the West Indies skipper ahead of the final game to be played on Thursday at Thiruvananthapuram.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 with one ODI ending in a tie.

Holder said India’s middle-order has not been tested enough so far with the top order taking up the bulk of the pressure.

“Yeah, good players, they play really well but we have shown we can get them out. It’s just matter of being more consistent. You just have to take a bit of a gamble up front to take their wickets,” he said.

“I reckon if you get their wickets, you are obviously in the show. Obviously they are quality players, but you need to put a little bit more pressure on their middle and lower half, who probably haven’t been tested as much as their top half in this series so far,” added Holder. He conceded that it is tough bowling to attacking batsman like Rohit in these conditions.

“It’s tough. The conditions are such that they favour batters quite dominantly here. He (Rohit) is a really good player. Once he gets in there, he goes really big. We just have to hang in there, probably bowl outside off stump and try to get his wicket,” Holder said. “There’s no point in sticking to line and lengths for the first 10 overs trying to contain. You know how dangerous he can be once he gets in the flow, so you have to get him out,” he added.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 23:28 IST