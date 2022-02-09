IND vs WI: Yash Dhull-led India U-19 team in attendance to watch seniors play; BCCI shares photo

The triumphant India U-19 unit were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to watch their idols in action in the second ODI against West Indies. The unit, who defeated England to help India lift their fifth U-19 title, are special invitees of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

As per a report in PTI, the players are present in the city for the BCCI's felicitation ceremony. They returned home after their successful campaign in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning.

NCA chief VVS Laxman, who was also part of the squad in the West Indies, travelled separately with the selectors and five reserve players who were rushed to the Caribbean after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp before the second league game against Ireland.

Meanwhile, the tourists started on a strong note after inviting India to bat first in the ongoing match. In a surprise move Rishabh Pant was promoted to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma.

However, the experiment failed to yield any positive outcome as both the batters were dismissed cheaply.

Rohit was the first man to depart and scored 5 off 8 balls, while Pant fetched 18 runs from 34 deliveries.

Virat Kohli too failed to make any impact, losing his wicket on 18 after 30 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then revitalised the innings, before a miscommunication led to a run-out. The pair added 91 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul departing on 49 off 48 balls.

