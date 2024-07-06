India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Check out all Fantasy 11 Prediction for the clash in Harare
India will clash with Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series on the 7th of July, Sunday in Harare. India are the T20 World Cup winners and the number one ranked ICC team in the format. A number of senior Indian players have been rested for this series which provides an opportunity for the younger Indian crop to make a mark on the world stage. Zimbabwe are ranked 12 in the ICC Rankings and will face a stiff challenge against the talented Indian unit.
Disclaimer: All stats updated till start of India-Zimbabwe T20I series
India have won their last 5 T20I matches whereas Zimbabwe have lost four of their last five encounters.
LAST 5 MATCHES
INDIA - WWWWW
ZIMBABWE - LLLLW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA & ZIMBABWE
India likely XI
Batters - Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag
All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar
Wicketkeeper - Jitesh Sharma
Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana
Zimbabwe likely XI
Batters - Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere
All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett
Wicketkeeper - Clive Madande
Bowlers - Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe
Statistical Performance (India)
1. Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi may be a handful for the Zimbabwe batters especially if the wicket in Harare takes a bit of turn. Bishnoi is a wicket-taker in the format and he has picked 36 wickets in just 24 matches.
RAVI BISHNOI IN T20Is
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike Rate
|Economy Rate
|Average
|24
|36
|15.6
|7.5
|19.52
2. Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag was in red-hot form in IPL 2024 and will look to cement his place in the middle-order for India in T20I cricket. Parag is a destructive stroke-maker who is capable of clearing any boundary at will against the best of opposition attacks.
RIYAN PARAG IN IPL 2024
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50/100
|14
|573
|52.09
|149.21
|4/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)
1. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh is the HOT PICK for India. Rinku has had a great start to his T20I career and is the finisher for India in the death overs. He has a strike rate of 176.2 in 11 innings for the country.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad was in fine form in IPL 2024 aggregating 583 runs in just 14 innings at an average of 53 and strike rate of 141. He can be explosive as an opener while also drop anchor if needed.
Statistical Performance (Zimbabwe)
1. Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza is a veteran in Zimbabwe cricket and one of the most talented all-rounders in the format. He played played 86 T20I matches and has a strike rate of close to 135 in the format.
SIKANDAR RAZA IN T20Is
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50/100
|82
|1947
|25.28
|134.36
|14/0
2. Luke Jongwe
Luke Jongwe is a bowling all-rounder whose propensity to pick wickets stands out in T20I cricket. Jongwe has a bowling strike rate of 14.9 in the format.
LUKE JONGWE IN T20Is
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Strike Rate
|Average
|55
|65
|8.56
|14.9
|21.35
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Zimbabwe)
1. Blessing Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani is an exciting right-arm fast bowler who has bagged 60 wickets in 50 outings for Zimbabwe at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 7.35.
2. Tendai Chatara
Tendai Chatara has bagged 62 wickets in 56 T20Is for Zimbabwe at an average of 23.38 and strike rate of 19.4. He has the ability to move the ball away from the right-handers.
TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
INDIA v ZIMBABWE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Series/Tournaments
|Matches
|India won
|Zimbabwe won
|No result
|Last 5 T20Is
|5
|3
|2
|0
|All T20Is
|8
|6
|2
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
The Harare Sports Club has hosted 41 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 23. However, the captain who has won the toss has preferred chasing in 23 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 53.7%. The average first innings score is 156/7 while the average score batting second is 139/6. The highest team score at the venue is Australia's 229/2 against Zimbabwe in 2018 whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.
The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare who have accounted for nearly 63% of the wickets at the venue at an average of 24.7, strike rate of 19.1 and economy of 7.7. However, spinners have also got purchase from the wicket and have an average of 25.6 and economy rate of 7.1 in Harare.
A bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius is expected in Harare on Saturday.
MATCH PREDICTION
India will start favourites in the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. India has a powerful batting unit and also possess variety in their bowling attack. Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi will be the two Indian players to watch out for in the match. Zimbabwe will be over-dependent on Sikandar Raza and their fast bowlers. Based on the relative strength of both teams, India have an 80% chance of winning the encounter.
Fantasy XI
And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the India vs Zimbabwe. We have 8 players from India and 3 from Zimbabwe. Our batters include Gill, Gaikwad and Rinku Singh while our bowlers are Chatara, Jongwe, Bishnoi and Khaleel Ahmed. All rounders are Raza and Abhishek Sharma. Rinku is the captain of the fantasy XI while Raza the vice-captain.
Our backup players include WESLEY MADHEVERE as batter, AVESH KHAN as bowler and SUNDAR as all-rounder.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: JITESH SHARMA
Batters: RINKU SINGH (C), SHUBMAN GILL, RUTURAJ GAIKWAD, RIYAN PARAG
All-rounders: SIKANDAR RAZA (VC), ABHISHEK SHARMA
Bowlers: RAVI BISHNOI, KHALEEL AHMED, TENDAI CHATARA, LUKE JONGWE
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER - WESLEY MADHEVERE
BOWLER - AVESH KHAN
ALL-ROUNDER - WASHINGTON SUNDAR
