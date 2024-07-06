India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India will clash with Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series on the 7th of July, Sunday in Harare. India are the T20 World Cup winners and the number one ranked ICC team in the format. A number of senior Indian players have been rested for this series which provides an opportunity for the younger Indian crop to make a mark on the world stage. Zimbabwe are ranked 12 in the ICC Rankings and will face a stiff challenge against the talented Indian unit. India Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead (ANI )

Disclaimer: All stats updated till start of India-Zimbabwe T20I series

India have won their last 5 T20I matches whereas Zimbabwe have lost four of their last five encounters.

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WWWWW

ZIMBABWE - LLLLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA & ZIMBABWE

India likely XI

Batters - Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag

All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar

Wicketkeeper - Jitesh Sharma

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana

Zimbabwe likely XI

Batters - Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere

All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett

Wicketkeeper - Clive Madande

Bowlers - Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

Statistical Performance (India)

1. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi may be a handful for the Zimbabwe batters especially if the wicket in Harare takes a bit of turn. Bishnoi is a wicket-taker in the format and he has picked 36 wickets in just 24 matches.

RAVI BISHNOI IN T20Is

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 24 36 15.6 7.5 19.52

2. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was in red-hot form in IPL 2024 and will look to cement his place in the middle-order for India in T20I cricket. Parag is a destructive stroke-maker who is capable of clearing any boundary at will against the best of opposition attacks.

RIYAN PARAG IN IPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 14 573 52.09 149.21 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is the HOT PICK for India. Rinku has had a great start to his T20I career and is the finisher for India in the death overs. He has a strike rate of 176.2 in 11 innings for the country.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad was in fine form in IPL 2024 aggregating 583 runs in just 14 innings at an average of 53 and strike rate of 141. He can be explosive as an opener while also drop anchor if needed.

Statistical Performance (Zimbabwe)

1. Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is a veteran in Zimbabwe cricket and one of the most talented all-rounders in the format. He played played 86 T20I matches and has a strike rate of close to 135 in the format.

SIKANDAR RAZA IN T20Is

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 82 1947 25.28 134.36 14/0

2. Luke Jongwe

Luke Jongwe is a bowling all-rounder whose propensity to pick wickets stands out in T20I cricket. Jongwe has a bowling strike rate of 14.9 in the format.

LUKE JONGWE IN T20Is

Innings Wickets Economy Rate Strike Rate Average 55 65 8.56 14.9 21.35

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Zimbabwe)

1. Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani is an exciting right-arm fast bowler who has bagged 60 wickets in 50 outings for Zimbabwe at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 7.35.

2. Tendai Chatara

Tendai Chatara has bagged 62 wickets in 56 T20Is for Zimbabwe at an average of 23.38 and strike rate of 19.4. He has the ability to move the ball away from the right-handers.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

INDIA v ZIMBABWE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Series/Tournaments Matches India won Zimbabwe won No result Last 5 T20Is 5 3 2 0 All T20Is 8 6 2 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 41 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 23. However, the captain who has won the toss has preferred chasing in 23 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 53.7%. The average first innings score is 156/7 while the average score batting second is 139/6. The highest team score at the venue is Australia's 229/2 against Zimbabwe in 2018 whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.

The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare who have accounted for nearly 63% of the wickets at the venue at an average of 24.7, strike rate of 19.1 and economy of 7.7. However, spinners have also got purchase from the wicket and have an average of 25.6 and economy rate of 7.1 in Harare.

A bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius is expected in Harare on Saturday.

MATCH PREDICTION

India will start favourites in the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. India has a powerful batting unit and also possess variety in their bowling attack. Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi will be the two Indian players to watch out for in the match. Zimbabwe will be over-dependent on Sikandar Raza and their fast bowlers. Based on the relative strength of both teams, India have an 80% chance of winning the encounter.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the India vs Zimbabwe. We have 8 players from India and 3 from Zimbabwe. Our batters include Gill, Gaikwad and Rinku Singh while our bowlers are Chatara, Jongwe, Bishnoi and Khaleel Ahmed. All rounders are Raza and Abhishek Sharma. Rinku is the captain of the fantasy XI while Raza the vice-captain.

Our backup players include WESLEY MADHEVERE as batter, AVESH KHAN as bowler and SUNDAR as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: JITESH SHARMA

Batters: RINKU SINGH (C), SHUBMAN GILL, RUTURAJ GAIKWAD, RIYAN PARAG

All-rounders: SIKANDAR RAZA (VC), ABHISHEK SHARMA

Bowlers: RAVI BISHNOI, KHALEEL AHMED, TENDAI CHATARA, LUKE JONGWE

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - WESLEY MADHEVERE

BOWLER - AVESH KHAN

ALL-ROUNDER - WASHINGTON SUNDAR