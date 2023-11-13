‘India will be nervous facing New Zealand’: Taylor backs Williamson and Co. to end India's dominant run at World Cup

India’s dominant run at home in this World Cup make them odds-on favourites against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. However, their 4-5 win-loss record in the tournament’s history and a tendency to come unstuck in vital games give the Kiwis hope. India's Ravindra Jadeja with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd (PTI)

Former Kiwi skipper Ross Taylor has said the one team India would not have wanted to face in the knockouts was his country. Taylor top-scored with 74 when New Zealand knocked out in-form India in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, in a low-scoring affair at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson (67 off 95 balls) batted conservatively to help post 239/8 after winning the toss before Trent Boult and Matt Henry led the bowling to dismiss MS Dhoni’s side for 221.

Rohit Sharma’s team, after sweeping to nine straight wins and boasting of the best bowling attack in the tournament, look a different proposition, in home conditions as well.

Taylor, though, saw a parallel with 2019 as he analysed the semi-finals in comments released by the International Cricket Council on Monday.

“Four years ago, India went into the semi-final as the form side in the tournament, while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four,” he said. Kiwis have qualified as the No.4 team, South Africa and Australia having finished behind table toppers India.

“This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side.”

In Manchester, Jadeja top-scored with 77 but Martin Guptill’s run out of Dhoni (50) dented India’s run chase. Jadeja had run out Taylor earlier and he picked the Indian all-rounder as the player to watch. “I was sure I would be ok but he (Jadeja) got a direct hit. He really is a freak and I am sure he will be crucial again this time.”

Taylor said New Zealand’s big test will be dealing with the pitch conditions at the Wankhede. “The toss is important but if New Zealand can start well with bat and ball, that will give them a lot of confidence to stay in the fight.”

The first power play overs will be crucial, he said. “When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first ten overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three. There is Shubman Gill, the No.1 player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle order under pressure. If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance.

“Then, when India are bowling, it is similar. You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. When they get on a roll, they can be a lethal force, and the spinners can really pile on the pressure.”

Taylor praised Kiwi top-order batter Rachin Ravindra, 23, a breakout star of this World Cup who has aggregated 565 runs (3 100s, 2 50s) and influenced games, having come into the squad only as a late replacement.

“When you have a guy who is named after a combination of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, it is special to play India in India in a World Cup semi-final. We needed someone to score heavily in the tournament. I am not sure many people would have expected it to be Rachin but I’ve been really impressed – not only by the runs he has scored but also the way he has gone about it, his tempo and calmness.

“He has a big part to play in the semi-final and in the future for New Zealand. It is funny to think that if Michael Bracewell had made it, Rachin probably would not have. Luck has probably played a part, but we all need that. Hopefully the luck is with New Zealand on Wednesday.”