India women beat Bangladesh by 21 runs, complete series whitewash

Once touted as one of India’s most promising all-rounders, Radha Yadav was dropped from the national team in early 2023 following a bad run of form. It took consistent performances in two editions of the Women's Premiere League (WPL) and a slew of good shows in the domestic circuit for her to make a comeback in the team after a gap of 13 months. Indian team with the trophy(BCB)

On Thursday with 10 wickets in five matches, Yadav emerged as the most successful bowler and the Player of the Series of the T20 series as Harmanpreet Kaur-led India whitewashed hosts Bangladesh 5-0 in Sylhet.

In the final T20I, India registered a 21-run win with left-arm spinner Yadav taking 3/24. Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana bagged 2/ 25.

Batting first, India posted 156/5 with No.3 batter Dayalan Hemalatha scoring a fiery 28-ball 37. Hemalatha too is on a comeback trail with Jemimah Rodrigues undergoing rehab for an injury at the National Cricket Academy. Smriti Mandhana also looked in soild touch during her 25-ball knock of 33. Batting at No. 4, Kaur scored 24-ball 30 but the highlight of India’s innings was an unbeaten 17-ball 28 by Richa Ghosh that helped India cross the 150-run mark.

In reply, the hosts scored 135/6 in 50 overs. Ritu Moni, coming in at No. 5, scored 33-ball 37 and Shorifa Khatun made an unbeaten 28 runs off 21 balls to add some respectability to the chase. It was Yadav's twin blow — removing captain Nigar Sultana and Rubya Haider — in one over that put India on top.

"I just wanted to bowl wicket to wicket, that is what I had worked on before the series. WPL is helping all the girls, hopefully we will get some players from Bangladesh as well. I'm trying to bowl in the right areas and working hard on my fitness as well," Yadav said at the presentation ceremony. Yadav was the fourth-highest wicket-taker as Delhi Capitals again finished runners-up in WPL 2024. "It is really nice to play five matches here (before the World Cup) in these conditions and I am really looking forward to the World Cup," added 24-year-old Yadav.

Sharing her delight after winning the series 5-0, the Indian captain Kaur said: "The calmness all the players showed in the series is something I want to take to the World Cup. In fielding we made some mistakes but we know how to move forward. The WPL gave our players a lot of confidence and those results are helping. This series in these conditions will give us a lot of confidence and we will take our learnings into the World Cup." Bangladesh will host the T20 World Cup from October 3 to 20.

Brief scores: India 156/5 (Dayalan Hemalatha 37, Smriti Mandhana 33, Nahida Akter 2/27). Bangladesh 135/6 (Ritu Moni 37, Shorifa Khatun 28*, Radha Yadav 3/24). India won by 21 runs.