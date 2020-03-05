e-paper
Home / Cricket / India women vs England women live cricket score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India W vs Eng W cricket score today

India women vs England women live cricket score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India W vs Eng W cricket score today

India Women vs England Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Catch all the action of the semi-final clash between India and England through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Womens T20 WC, IND vs ENG LIVE: Hamampreet and Co eye final berth
Womens T20 WC, IND vs ENG LIVE: Hamampreet and Co eye final berth(Twitter)
         

India vs England live: India have never went past the semi-final stage in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup but the ‘Women in Blue’ will look to change that when they lock horns against England at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. Indian eves were beaten by England at similar stage in the last edition of the tournament and Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops will have an added incentive to get the better of their opponent in the blockbuster encounter.

Follow India women vs Australia women live cricket score below:

8:00 hrs: India, a side which has remained unbeaten, will lock horns with England for a spot in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both sides have been good in the tournament so far and it promises to be a closely-fought contest.

