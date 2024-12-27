Explore
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 27, 2024 9:11 AM IST
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Key Events
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 27 Dec 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

    India Women squad -
    Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
    West Indies Women squad -
    Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    Dec 27, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwer (In for Saima Thakor), Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Dec 27, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    Dec 27, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

