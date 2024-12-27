India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
- 48 Mins agoIndia Women Playing XI
- 25 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 27 Dec 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
West Indies Women squad -
Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James...Read More
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwer (In for Saima Thakor), Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur.
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.