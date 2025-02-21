Menu Explore
Indian anchor blasted for insulting Babar Azam on live TV, batter told to 'shut him up' Sunday: 'Zero morals and ethics'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2025 08:53 AM IST

Babar Azam did score a half-century but was criticised for his slow knock, and the anchor's use of ‘Bobzy’ didn't sit well with some fans.

Babar Azam's sluggish innings in Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand has sparked a wave of criticism. While the former Pakistani skipper scored 64 off 90 balls in the 60-run loss, his approach came under fire for lacking intent in a steep chase of 321.

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match against New Zealand, at National Stadium in Karachi(REUTERS)
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match against New Zealand, at National Stadium in Karachi(REUTERS)

As experts dissected his performance, some heated reactions have poured in after an Indian anchor used the word ‘Bobzy’ to refer to Babar in a seemingly dismissive manner.

During a Cricbuzz segment, the anchor referred to Babar as ‘Bobzy’ while discussing his knock. The name, popular among his fans in Pakistan, seemed unfamiliar to former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was visibly confused by the reference. Sehwag, puzzled, responded with, “Who is Bobzy?”

However, beyond Sehwag’s moment of confusion, the manner in which the anchor framed the question became a talking point. The delivery carried an undertone of sarcasm, almost ridiculing Babar’s larger-than-life image among his supporters.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans expressing displeasure over what they perceived as an unnecessary dig at their star batter.

Here's how they reacted:

The core issue surrounding Babar’s form remains a burning topic, however. The 29-year-old has struggled to convert starts into big scores, with his last ODI century dating back to August 2023 against Nepal.

His dip in performance has intensified scrutiny, especially with Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign now hanging by a thread. With the team needing to win their remaining two group matches, including a crucial clash against India, Babar finds himself under mounting pressure to silence his detractors.

India made a winning start to their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday, registering a dominant six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai. Pakistan landed in Dubai on Thursday for the clash against their arch-rivals, which takes place on February 23 at the same venue.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
