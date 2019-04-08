ICC World Cup 2019: Indian team to be announced on April 15

The Indian cricket team for World Cup 2019 to be announced on 15 April in Mumbai. The selection committee will gauge the performance of the players in the ongoing IPL as there are a number of spots up for grabs in the Indian ODI unit.

India will play their first match against South Africa on June 5, 2019. The few pertinent questions which face the selection committee will be the batsman for the number 4 position, the position of an all-rounder and the number of spinners to be included in the squad.

The Indian cricket team for World Cup 2019 to be announced on 15 April in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wletiBXAWw — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has already said that the squad will be conditions-based and that the inputs of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli will be factored in before picking the squad.

“I think we are pretty much settled. There are a few spots (undecided) which everyone knows about but again that depends on what the captain and the coach and the selectors think whether they want to go for the extra seamer or the extra spinner or extra middle order player or a reserve opener.

“It also depends upon the conditions. The last time we were in England, the conditions were quite dry. I don’t know how things will be. So if it is like that than you take an extra spinner, as simple as that. If it’s not then probably take the extra seamer,” he said in Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 11:57 IST