Indian drug behind Shane Warne's death? Shocking new detail emerges from Thailand three years after incident

Three years after the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, a shocking detail emerged alleging a cover-up that a super strong sex drug found at the villa where the tragic incident occurred was quietly removed by investigating police officers. Warne passed away at the age of 52 on March 22 after suffering from a heart attack during his vacation on the tropical island of Koh Samui. Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022(AP)

Three years back, a postmortem conducted in Thailand revealed that Warne died of 'natural causes' and that any foul play was ruled out. However, according to a report in Mail Online on Sunday, a bottle of a super-strength sex drug called Kamagra was found close to Warne's body, leading to speculation that it might have played a role in the tragic death of the legend, and that a senior police officer was ordered to remove it from the room and the police report.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the website: "We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle. These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this.

"So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this."

The source added: "It was a bottle, but we don't know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to."

Notably, Kamagra is an Indian drug consumed to treat erectile dysfunction treatment and has the same ingredient found in Viagra. While it is reportedly illegal in Thailand, the drug is widely available over the counter in Thailand. However, it has dangerous side effects for those suffering from heart problems.

Before he arrived in Thailand, Warne was suffering from heart problems and was in poor physical condition, having undergone a fluid-only diet.

A medical source told MailOnline: 'Kamagra is not something a man with congenital heart weakness should be taking.'

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODI matches for Australia, picking 1001 international wickets. 708 scalps came in Test cricket, where he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in history.