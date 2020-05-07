e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Indian embassy is in touch with Anand, hoping he gets to return soon from Germany: Wife Aruna

Indian embassy is in touch with Anand, hoping he gets to return soon from Germany: Wife Aruna

The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic.

cricket Updated: May 07, 2020 23:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.
Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Wife Aruna and son Akhil are eagerly awaiting a stranded Viswanathan Anand’s return from Germany but at the same time they understand that the government might first bring back people with “greater needs”.

The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic.

The chess legend’s wife is however relieved that the Indian embassy is in constant touch with him and he is doing fine.

He is presently staying near Frankfurt and has been doing among other things online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic.

“We are hoping he returns soon. He is doing fine. It is an organised operation. The (Indian) embassy is in touch. There has to be flights first and there are many people with greater needs that need to be brought back first,” Aruna Anand told PTI on Thursday.

Though son Akhil stays in touch with Anand via video calls, she says there is nothing like having him around.

“Not having his dad around for the time being can’t be compensated... He is doing a lot of stuff but we have to be aware that the child is also going through a lot,” she added.

India has begun rescue operations for the past few weeks for citizens stranded in different parts of the world and with another rescue mission planned in a phased manner from today, the former world champion, who is currently playing in the Online Nations Cup would expect to get back to his homeland.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news